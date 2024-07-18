NBC: Biden’s political career nears its end

US President Joe Biden is close to the end of his political career, NBC reports, citing sources close to the head of state.

According to the TV channel’s sources, there is a feeling that the politician is losing ground. The article says that even the president’s supporters are inclined to believe that everything has already been decided. In addition, according to sources, Biden’s own position on participating in the elections has also changed, despite the fact that during public speeches he emphasizes that he intends to continue fighting for re-election.

Related materials:

On July 18, Biden forgot the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The embarrassment occurred during the politician’s interview on the Bet+ streaming service for African Americans. The head of state got out of it by calling the head of the Pentagon “a black man.” At the same time, Biden emphasized that it is necessary to treat people with dignity.

Biden forgot Austin’s name in March 2021. At the time, the American leader was giving a speech dedicated to female soldiers in the US Army. Despite the fact that the defense secretary was standing a few meters away from the president, he could not remember either his name or the name of the department.

Biden made three mistakes at one event

Earlier, at the NATO summit in the United States, Biden misspoke and said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is the president of Ukraine. A little later, he also confused his vice president Kamala Harris with former US President Donald Trump.

At the same event, Biden announced $225 million in military aid to Ukraine, but forgot what day it would be spent on, or how. He instructed Austin to clarify the contents of the package later.

Related materials:

Addressing the same summit, the 81-year-old US president said Russia wanted to destroy the culture of Uranus. Biden also said NATO would defend “every inch of its territory,” including in space.

Biden urged to drop out of election race

Biden’s allies have cast doubt on the incumbent president’s ability to win another term. Members of the US Democratic Party have postponed online voting to nominate him as the next president amid protests from elected officials and rank-and-file party members.

Earlier, Axios, citing sources, reported that Biden could drop out of the race on July 20 or 21 due to growing pressure from members of the Democratic Party. It is assumed that the president is tired of the general pressure from his fellow party members and is acknowledging behind the scenes that he has problems with his reelection.

Related materials:

Biden is currently not making public appearances. His doctor says he has contracted the coronavirus, but has mild symptoms. According to Politico, the incident could also heighten concerns among the president’s supporters about his age, health, and stamina. That could heighten tensions within the Democratic Party amid calls for Biden to drop out of the race.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. If Biden drops out of the race, the best chance of representing the Democrats belongs to incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, who has become the favorite among US bookmakers in betting on the replacement candidate. The probability of her nomination is now 45 percent, while Biden’s figure is 40 percent.