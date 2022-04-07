Yesterday, the Sharjah Private Education Authority issued a circular for private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah regarding entry to educational institutions after the end of the spring vacation, stating that the “green passage” in the “Al-Hosn” program was approved to enter educational institutions for workers and students from 12 years of age and over. Above, for the full return of attendance education at the beginning of the third semester, starting next Monday.

The circular pointed out that it is required for those coming from outside the country to present a negative PCR test result, for a period not exceeding 72 hours.



