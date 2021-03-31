We explain how the postal vote in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt works. What are the deadlines? How does the application work?

Magdeburg – The State election 2021 in Saxony-Anhalt will take place on June 6, 2021. The polling stations will be open to citizens from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on that day. However, it is possible to fill out the voting slip earlier – keyword postal vote. We clarify the most important questions.

How does the application for a postal vote work in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt in 2021?

The elections are organized by the city administrations and districts. All eligible voters will receive a voting notification from the city or municipality in which they have their primary residence. All voting notifications for the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt should have arrived by May 16, 2021 at the latest. Citizens can then use this to vote in the polling stations or to apply for a postal vote. All eligible voters have the right to vote by post without giving reasons.

An additional voting slip is required for postal voting. The voting notification contains a template that can be used to apply for this voting slip. The information about the office to which the request for postal voting must be sent can also be found on the voting notification. Voters can also contact the responsible residents’ registration office in the Citizen service portal Saxony-Anhalt see.

A voting slip is also necessary if you want to vote in any other constituency in the district.

Until when is it possible to vote by post in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt?

The request for the postal vote can be submitted in writing, electronically or in person up to two days before the election (Friday, June 2, 6:00 p.m.). In the event of a sudden illness, this is still possible on election day by 3 p.m. by means of a certificate. However, the voter is responsible for sending the completed voting letter in good time. If this arrives after 6 p.m. on election Sunday, it will no longer be considered for the election.

If you decide to vote by post at very short notice, it is safer to apply in person to the electoral office and to fill out and hand in the ballot directly on site. Because the following also applies to election letters: There will be no delivery by post on Sundays.

Corona pandemic: will there be postal votes only in 2021?

In autumn 2020, the electoral law in Saxony-Anhalt was adapted to the pandemic situation in times of the coronavirus. If necessary, postal voting has been possible since then. This decision is made by the state parliament in the case of a local election, the state election officer in the case of a state election; in Saxony-Anhalt this is the ministerial director Christa Dieckmann. Due to the pandemic, the state parliament had decided in advance on the last possible election date for the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt in 2021. However, there is still nothing to suggest that the regional returning officer will call for a purely postal vote.