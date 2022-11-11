The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation renewed its emphasis on supporting and empowering private companies and helping them achieve Emiratisation goals 50 days before the start of applying financial fines to companies with 50 or more employees, and did not commit to raising the Emiratisation rate with a growth rate of 2% in skilled jobs. The application of fines will start in January 2023, as an amount of 72,000 dirhams will be imposed annually for each citizen employee who was not appointed in the targeted facilities by a cabinet decision.

The ministry called on the companies targeted by the Emiratisation decision to take advantage of the incentive privileges support packages provided by the Nafes program to recruit Emirati cadres.

She affirmed her belief in partnership with the private sector in the development and development of the labor market, achieving the goals and directions of the state by improving the business environment and creating an investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs and talented people from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in priority strategic sectors. She added, “Adherence to the legislation regulating the labor market is ultimately in the interest of private sector companies and their workers, and Emiratisation is supported through two tracks: the first is to expand the base of jobs available to them in the private sector, and the second is to build a safety net that supports them in their career path, as the program encourages ( The citizens of the country competed to enter the private sector, while benefiting from the largest possible level of government empowerment and support.”