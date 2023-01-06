Helsingin Sanomien kesätoimittajahaku on avoinna 6. tammikuuta–15. tammikuuta 2023.

When Editor-in-Chief of HS Laura Saarikoski became a summer intern at Helsingin Sanomat in the 1990s, it seemed like more had happened in a couple of years than in decades.

“The Soviet Union had broken up, the Baltic countries became independent, Finland joined the EU and Nokia’s rise began,” says Saarikoski.

“Now it feels like the world is shaking again, partly as a result of the 1990s: Russia didn’t even get rid of the Soviet Union.”

This is how Saarikoski tells about his first summer at Hesar.

The last three years have been extraordinary times to be a journalist due to the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine, says Saarikoski. Reporting news and human fates feels meaningful every day.

“Last year was an incredible news year because of the war in Ukraine. Hesar’s summer reporters also got to report how the world changed as a result of the Russian invasion. Finland also changed when it decided to apply to NATO together with Sweden,” says Saarikoski.

Saarikoski in addition, the careers of many other people from Hesari have started as summer editors.

Helsingin Sanomat is once again looking for Hesarians of the future: journalists, still and moving image master photographers, social media editors, photo editors, graphic designers, typewriters, infographics, moving image graphic designers and video editors. We hire about 70 summer workers.

The application is open from the 6th to the 15th. January 2023. You can apply here.

HS is Finland’s largest subscription media, with over 400,000 subscriptions. Strong digital growth is illustrated by the fact that the number of HS digital orders has increased by more than 10 percent per year.

Last year, HS established a completely new office in Turku and a new social office in Helsinki, both of which recruited new editors. In autumn, Finland’s first fully digital magazine, Sport digi, was launched.

of HS journalists and cameramen also won several journalism awards in 2022.

Investigative reporter Paavo Teittinen was chosen as journalist of the year, and reportage Are you Perttu Nousiainen? was chosen as Story of the Year at the Bonnier Journalism Gala.

Teittinen joined Helsingin Sanomat as a summer reporter in 2014. Before becoming a reporter, he studied law, and ended up in the field by chance.

“I would like to say to Paavo of 2014, trust your instincts more. If there is something that makes you think or fascinate, or you think that there is something to be explored, then there is probably something in it too,” says Teittinen.

Saarikoski encourages people interested in the media from various fields to apply as a summer journalist. The applicant did not have to study journalism, but education and experience in different fields are valued.

“I had wanted to be a journalist since I was a teenager, but after high school I didn’t end up studying journalism, instead I graduated with a master’s degree in engineering from Aalto University”, who currently works as a graphic designer at HS Sonia Zaki tells.

He joined Helsingin Sanoma as a summer reporter in 2018. Zaki has already worked at HS’s news desk, lifestyle editorial, international editorial and Sanoma’s development project.

“This work can be done in many different ways. You don’t have to find your own thing. It can mean different things at different times,” says Zaki.

It is important that you also have fun in Hesar.

Summer editors and photographers get to present their own ideas and do gigs as equals with the regular staff. HS schools are organized in the summer, which give the opportunity to develop in the profession. And after years of remote work, editorial has returned to nearby jobs, so summer editors can once again spend time with colleagues and network.

Life and journalism is not all war and electricity bills. The editorial team needs summer editors’ insight into what is important in their own lives and everyday life right now. And you can tell about this in other ways than by writing, Saarikoski reminds. In Hesar, social media, graphics and podcasts are made, pictures and videos are taken.

In addition to journalists, for summer jobs we are also looking for cameramen who master photography and video, photo editors, graphic artists, moving image graphic artists, video editors, infographics, social media editors, video editors and typesetters. Hesar’s editorial office also produces Children’s news and magazines, such as Gloria’s food and wine.

Helsingin Sanomat’s photographer Sami Kero came to Hesar as a summer photographer in 2003.

“I thought that I would photograph cows, gigs and city nights all summer long. Then the government crisis hit it in June,” says Kero.

After a couple of years as a summer photographer, Kero stayed at Helsingin Sanomat, and has continued on the crisis line. He has been covering, for example, the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, the tsunami in Japan and most recently, of course, the war in Ukraine.

“Here you can record history at your fingertips,” says Kero.

WHAT DO WE OFFER? Hesari is an ambitious, responsible and versatile media house, where you get to work with the toughest professionals in the field. It's important to us that you get the most important lessons in journalism and content creation from the summer – that's why you get to do exactly the same jobs with us as our regular staff. During the summer, we will familiarize you with various jobs carefully, and you will receive feedback from your colleagues regularly. In the summer, Sanomatalo hosts the HS school for the entire editorial staff, where our employees share their knowledge and insights about doing journalism. WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR? We require brisk, self-initiated approach to work. We appreciate the courage to come up with new topics and new ways of doing things. We think about our content and the expression of things mobile and online first, and we expect the same from our summer employees. Our summer employees are often students or recent graduates in fields suitable for job descriptions. However, you do not have to be a journalism student, we are looking for summer journalists with diverse and different study and experience backgrounds. We require some work or internship experience in journalism, content production or visual expression.

