South Indian Breakfast Recipes: If breakfast in the morning is healthy, then the person feels fresh and energetic all day. One such breakfast of Kerala is named Rava Appam. It is tasty like the rest of the South Indian recipes, but along with the taste, it is also a healthy option for your health and breakfast. So let’s know how to make vegetable rava appam.

Ingredients for making rava appam-

-Rava – 1/2 cup

– yogurt – 1/2 cup

Green peas – 1/2 cup

Cauliflower – 1/2 cup

– Strong Mustard – 1/2 tbsp

-Addar – ½ tbsp

– Green chili – 3

– Curry leaves – 8-9

-Baking soda – 4 tbsp

-Oil- 2 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

How to make Rava Appam-

To make rava appam, first cut cauliflower and green chillies into a grinder with ginger and make a paste. Now mix rava and curd in a bowl. Add cauliflower, peas, green chillies, ginger paste and salt to the mixture and mix well. If the mixture looks too thick, add a little water and dilute it. Now keep this mixture covered for a while and keep aside so that the rava will swell.

Now put oil in a pan on high heat and heat it. When the oil is hot, add mustard, curry leaves and fry it a little. Now add this tempering to the mixture and mix. Now use baking soda or eno fruit salt in the mixture. Now heat the appam maker and add a little oil in each of its food and fill this mixture a little in all the mines. After adding the mixture, cover the appam maker and wait for the appam to cook on low heat. Keep in mind that while heating the appam, keep the flame of gas light, the appam can burn when kept on high flame.

When the appam turns golden brown from one side, flip it over to the other side and cover and cook again. Cook the appam till it turns golden brown on both sides. When the appam turns golden brown on both sides, turn off the gas. Your rava appam is ready, take it out in a plate and serve it with green coconut chutney, tomato sauce, sweet chutney, coriander chutney or tomato sauce.