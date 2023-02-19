Mexico.- Thefts, both at home-room, businesses, banks and in the streets, are the order of the day, which is why you have to know what to do in a situation of this nature, as a man who outsmarted the criminals by managing to outwit them with a creative technique.

Despite the fact that ATMs were made to make it easier for bank users to have at hand cashthe truth is that lovers of foreign things have taken advantage of them, since they are one of their favorite places to loot users of their things, especially when the site is in a place with little traffic of people.

Being sure that after leaving the ATM people will carry cash in their wallets or bags, many thieves wait patiently for account holders to leave the premises to take their money and, incidentally, their other belongings.

However, a video was posted on social networks where you can see the cunning used by a man after withdrawing money at an ATM from his bank and, after that, being the victim of an attempted robbery.

According to what was captured by security cameras, it can be seen how an individual takes out a large number of bills from an ATM. However, two suspicious subjects who were behind him waiting for him to finish withdrawing the cash were also captured.

Realizing this, the man he used a small jar that was inside the premises where he proceeded to place all his belongings, including, of course, the cash that the cashier had just given him. All this without the criminals noticing.

In this way, when leaving the ATM, when the thieves tried to strip him of what he had, they could only take the briefcasewhich was completely empty at that time.

We recommend you read:

After the thieves left, the individual enters the premises again and takes all his things that remained safe from the criminals inside the financial institution’s trash can.