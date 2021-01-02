Highlights: Apply for DDA flats from today, everything will be online

Chance signed with 10 banks for the opportunity, scheme till 16 February

This time EWS flats are multistory, lift, parking facilities

Large size flats have been brought for the first time with prime location

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

In DDA’s housing scheme, you can apply from today. The application will be online like the previous two schemes. The last date for application is 16 February. This time all the flats are of large size and already at the development location and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. For this reason, the prices of flats are higher than the previous scheme. According to DDA, the complete details about this scheme will be available on DDA’s official website www.dda.org.in on Saturday.

Applications can be made in the scheme through housing software. Through this, the applicant will only need to come to the DDA office once. Applications, payments and possession will all be online. The applicant has to come to the DDA office once for the process of conviction deed. The DDA has tied up with 10 banks for the scheme. Application fees can be deposited through these banks. 25 thousand for EWS category, one lakh for LIG and application fee of Rs 2 lakh for MIG and HIG. Full details and links of the banks will be available on the website. Some more flats can also be added to this scheme with 1350 flats.

As of now the flats are available at sites like Dwarka, Jasola, Mangalapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini etc. People should prepare their mind by looking at the sites, flats etc., for this, DDA has prepared some sample flats on almost every site. People can make up their mind by seeing these. Seven days a week, DDA employees will be on these sites, who will show flats to the people. The numbers of the respective DDA personnel are given in the brochure for all sites. You can contact them.

