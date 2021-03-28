The Applied Technology High School invites students wishing to register to study in the next academic year for students of grades nine and ten in all branches, and grades six to ten in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The Ministry of Education stated on “Telegram” that the registration and the acceptance test will be done electronically (remotely), through the link

https://www.iat.ac.ae/sis/Admission/Application/Landing

The Applied Technology High School is characterized by an educational system based on modern technical knowledge, compatible with the highest international education standards, to prepare national cadres of scientists, engineers, and technologists of both sexes in order to reach the community of knowledge-based economy. The future in the state.

The study program starts at the Applied Technology High School from the ninth grade until the end of the twelfth grade (with the exception of Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, where the program starts from the sixth grade). The curriculum includes three groups of subjects: general subjects, basic subjects, and a variety of specialized subjects. All subjects are taught in the English language with the exception of Arabic language subjects, Islamic education, social studies, and moral education.

As for the conditions for admission to the Applied Technology High Schools, the student must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates (male or female), and pass the fifth grade for applicants to the sixth grade (for students of Applied Technology High Schools – Al Dhafra and Al Ain) successfully, and pass the sixth grade for the seventh grade applicants. (For students of Applied Technology High Schools – Al Dhafra and Al Ain) with success, and successfully passing the seventh grade for the eighth grade applicants (for students of Applied Technology High Schools – Al Dhafra and Al Ain) successfully.

Among the conditions also include successfully passing the eighth grade for applicants to the ninth grade (for students of high schools of applied technology – all branches of the school), and successfully passing the ninth grade for applicants of the tenth grade (for students of high schools of applied technology – all branches of the school) successfully, successfully passing the entrance examination and personal interview, and passing the medical examination, And adherence to secondary school systems, ethics and instructions to ensure a safe and productive scientific environment.

And it has identified several documents that the student is obligated to present, including the grade certificate from which he is transferred, certified by the Ministry of Education, a transfer certificate from the previous school certified by the Ministry of Education or the Abu Dhabi Education Council, and the submission of a health fitness certificate, along with recent and colored personal photos as a passport photo.

Students wishing to enroll in the Applied Technology High School are required to take entrance examinations according to the dates set by the school administration, which are sent via e-mail in the student’s online registration application.

The secondary school stated that the admission test will be in the English language and mathematics subjects for students applying for grades six to nine, noting that it is forbidden to use a calculator, and the admission test for English language, mathematics and physics subjects will be for students applying to the tenth grade, noting that it is forbidden to use a calculator, and the duration of the admission test is 90 minutes. And the necessity for the student to bring the Emirates ID card as a prerequisite to enter the test in addition to the registration request number that was sent to the student via e-mail.





