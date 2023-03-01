Applications | Twitter updated its terms of use regarding violent speech, declaring zero tolerance in serious cases

In most cases, breaking the rules will reportedly lead to permanent account deletion, but in less serious cases, a temporary ban may result.

Social media message service Twitter has updated terms of use regarding violent speech. Among other things, the news covered the matter Hill magazine.

The new terms of use prohibit, among other things, threats of violence, incitement to it, and glorification of violence. The service declares zero tolerance, and in most cases breaking the rules will reportedly lead to the permanent deletion of the user account.

According to Twitter, in less serious cases, the result may be a temporary ban and a warning. However, the terms of use do not define what separates serious rule violations from less serious ones.

In the terms of use it is also stated that nominally violent language can still be used if the context is not related to actual violence or harassment. Examples include sharp language between friends and discussions about sports and video games.

Twitter has updated its terms of use several times over the past few years, but the most recent update was made by the billionaire who bought Twitter last year Elon Musk’s during the reign as the company’s CEO.

Musk has characterized himself as a supporter of absolute freedom of speech and justified his decision to purchase Twitter by securing the freedom of public discussion. However, Musk’s speeches have been overshadowed by Twitter policies seen during his tenure, which have been considered to have practically limited freedom of speech on the platform.

The most visible such case was the closing of the accounts of several large media houses’ journalists in December, when, according to Musk, they had shared information about his whereabouts. The targets were, among others, journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, he said BBC then.

Musk accused the journalists of “doxxing”, i.e. maliciously spreading location and personal information with the intent of harassment. After a flurry of reviews, Musk finally relented and restored the accounts of the editors.