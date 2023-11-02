Applications | Toni Onatsu founded a polyamorous community platform where Adult Entertainment is not overlooked: “This has been the kind of stuff from side alleys.”

Toni Onatsu was tired of the fact that people in multiple relationships do not have a digital meeting place.

Toni Onatsu, 35, wants to make multi-relationship everyday mainstream. For that, we had to build an application that does not resemble adult entertainment websites.

In September Toni Onatsu35, gave a surprising speech.

Helsingin Osakesäästätäjät organized a gala at Pörssitalo. Onatsu had been president of the association for five years, but now announced to the public that there would not be a sixth.

I found out the reason. Onatsu planned to focus on non-monogamy in the future, he said.