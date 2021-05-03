Applications The corona flasher was awarded as the best user experience of the year in the digital media competition

The corona flasher was praised for, among other things, simplicity and focus on the essentials.

Digital media competition Grand One awarded Koronavilku with the best user experience award and an honorable mention for the best mobile application, informs the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The award criteria for the Corona Flasher mention, among other things, the simplicity of the application, the focus on the essentials, and the fact that it was done on a fast schedule “taking all challenges into account”. According to the explanatory memorandum, the application does its job well and stands out to its advantage with its results.

People can use Corona Flasher to notify other users of the app of their detected infection. Once the infection information is entered into the application, it sends notifications to those users whom it estimates to have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The application was produced by THL and developed by the technology company Solita. The application became available for download on August 31 and reached its user target of 2.2 million people, at the beginning of December.

More than 40,000 symptom assessments have been made through the application since the exposure report, says THL.