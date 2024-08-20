The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority has set September 1 as the date for submitting applications for the “Tabarakto” Easy Marriage Advance Initiative, as part of the “Support for the Growth of the Emirati Family” programme. This is a government initiative to encourage young people who are about to get married, and aims to facilitate marriage requirements by providing a financial advance to Emirati employees in the public and private sectors, who are about to get married, without interest or fees, enabling them to start a stable married life.

The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority indicated that it is implementing the “Tabarakto” initiative to allow young citizens who hold a family book issued by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to obtain a financial advance of up to AED 150,000 without interest or fees, enabling them to start a stable and prosperous married life. It noted that registration will be done through the “Medim” electronic platform, and the Authority will announce the channels for receiving requests to obtain the facilitated marriage advance service.

The Authority has set 5 conditions for the Easy Marriage Advance Initiative, including: that both spouses be UAE citizens, that the husband be a holder of a civil status extract issued by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, that the husband be no less than (21) Gregorian years of age, and that the wife be no less than (18) Gregorian years of age upon signing the marriage contract, that the application be submitted by newly married couples within a period not exceeding 6 months from the date of the marriage contract, that the husband’s total monthly income be less than 60 thousand dirhams, on the date of submitting the application, in addition to that the husband enjoys credit capacity in accordance with the lending policy of banks operating in the country.