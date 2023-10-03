Applications of Artificial Intelligence | Artificial intelligence can find signs of life on Earth and space better than humans

Life signs have been eagerly sought outside of Earth for decades. Finding out the conditions of life is usually one of the important tasks of space probes.

Signs of life have occasionally been found in the meteorites and sand of Mars, for example, but more detailed studies have been hesitant and disappointing.

For example About the results of the tests of the Viking probes in the gas chamber is still debated – they were made on the surface of Mars in 1976.

Artificial intelligence can now refine answers. According to the researchers, it can determine with 90 percent certainty whether the sample has signs of a lived life or life at the time the sample was taken.

Samples can therefore be very recent or even hundreds of millions of years old, estimates the astrobiologist Robert Hazen. He is a researcher at the Carnegie Institute of Science in the United States.

Hazen and his team programmed the algorithm with the idea that the “chemical rules of life” can be found in basic chemistry. They always affect and change biomolecules, for example amino acids.

First, the sample is broken down by means of pyrolysis, i.e. dry distillation, and gas chromatography. Then it’s the AI’s turn to make inferences about the small chemical changes in the distillate and molecules.

“We can model the origin of life and detect signs of life on other worlds,” says Hazen In the Carnegie bulletin.

About the life-seeking algorithm tells Journal of the American Academy of Sciences Pnas.

Artificial intelligence the algorithm had to be taught for this analysis, as artificial intelligences are usually taught. For example, it received 134 samples for interpretation, some of which were of living and some non-living origin.

The artificial intelligence performed excellently in the tests in the search for signs of life. As is often the case with artificial intelligence, researchers don’t know exactlyhow it did the analysis, says the website Live Science.

However, the AI ​​successfully identified the biological origin of the remains of living creatures, such as seashells, teeth, bones, rice and human hair.

It also discovered life in ancient insects that amber has trapped in ancient times.

Artificial intelligence found biological signs in samples even hundreds of millions of years old.

Ancient ones carbonaceous samples are generally difficult to study. Molecules, whether living or non-living, break down over time.

The program’s algorithm also recognized non-living or abiotic samples, such as meteorites containing amino acids and carbon created in the laboratory.

“We cannot assume that life elsewhere is based on DNA and amino acids, like on Earth. Our method looks for other patterns in the distribution of molecules that are typical of life,” says Haze’s website of Science Daily by.

Artificial intelligence opens up new perspectives for studying fossils.

For example, we can find out if the fossil of an ancient cell had a nucleus, says Hazen.

The panoramic view was compiled from 136 images taken by Curiosity.

Artificial intelligence will soon face the real test. It is sent to study ancient rock samples.

The program studies rocks over 3.5 billion years old in the Pilbara region of northwestern Australia.

Scientists believe that the world’s oldest fossils have been found there. They were found for the first time in 1993.

Fossil remains resemble blue-green algae. Blue-green algae were the first living organisms that produced oxygen on Earth in ancient times. Artificial intelligence also studies Chinese and Canadian fossils, he says website Space.com.

“Artificial intelligence can revolutionize the search for extraterrestrial life and deepen our understanding of the origin and chemistry of early life on Earth,” says Hazen.

Researchers believe that artificial intelligence will be part of the devices and sensors that will be taken to Mars and the moons of other planets such as Saturn and Jupiter in the 2030s. On the list are, for example, Saturn’s Enceladus and of Jupiter Europe.

The Mars rover Curiosity has examined several rock samples with its equipment. Artificial intelligence may someday re-examine the red planet’s samples.