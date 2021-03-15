Applications Netflix is ​​preparing a rigorous reform: In the future, it may not be possible to borrow usernames

Sharing your password with third parties is against Netflix’s Terms of Use, but is common. Now Netflix has started an experiment to stop borrowing passwords.

Streaming service Netflix attempts to incite free borrowings of usernames and passwords from friends or relatives.

Netflix has begun experimenting with a feature aimed at preventing non-subscribers from using the service for free.

Until now, the subscriber of the service has been able to give anyone their username and password, which has enabled them to log in to the service, unless the maximum number of people already logged in to the service is already logged in.

In the future, Netflix could block a login that borrowed a password and impose a paid subscription on it.

According to the company, the feature is being tested with a small number of users.

“An experiment is being conducted to ensure that users of Netflix accounts have the right to do so,” the company commented in a statement.

The experiment has already started to show to some users, he says New York Times. When you log in to Netflix, a message will appear on the screen: “If you do not live in the same household as the account holder, you will need your own account to continue viewing.”

Next, users must either verify access to the account via SMS or email, or register as a Netflix user. Users were also given the option to verify access later.

Password sharing with third parties is against Netflix’s terms of use, but common.

Professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh Michael D. Smith tells the New York Times that Netflix will lose a significant amount of revenue due to users borrowing passwords.

“Password sharing is piracy and could cost Netflix big sums – so it’s undoubtedly a problem,” Smith says, adding that the real challenge for the phenomenon is finding password borrowers and separating them from paying customers.

So far, Netflix has not set a hard wall to prevent password borrowing, but the company is trying even more to encourage users to pay.

“Even the slightest signal that piracy is not acceptable can affect people’s behavior,” Smith says.