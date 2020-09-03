Applications Koronavilkku got Finns to go to smartphone shops – many are in vain hoping to get an app for an old phone

According to experts, HS’s assessment of incompatible Chinese phones was top notch.

For the coronavirus The Koronavilkku app, which reports exposure, has led Finns to go to smartphone stores.

HS said on Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of Finns will not be able to download the application to their phones. Either the phone’s operating system is so old that it doesn’t support the phone or the phone is a new model from the Chinese company Huawei.

According to retailers, the number of customers who came to phone stores because of the app started to grow right on Tuesday, the day after the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) released the app.

“It has already been seen in the stores that people have started to change phones because of Koronavilku. However, phones that are not suitable for the application are quite old, ”says the CEO of DNA Kauppa Sami Aavikko says.

Phone retailers believe the app will boost phone sales.

“Consumers who use an elderly phone may not respond immediately to all the things brought about by digitalization. So we expect it to pick up towards the weekend, ”says Aavikko.

Telia’s Vice President, Retail Emmi Smolsky is on the same lines.

“We’ve thought that those who downloaded the app from the beginning of the week are mostly experienced smartphone users,” Smolsky says.

Coron Flasher application has been downloaded 1.5 million times to date.

After Tuesday’s HS story, numerous readers were in touch with the editorial. They all have an old Apple phone from Apple, and most asked if Corona Flash was still available for their phone.

Lars Lundstöm says he and his wife have Iphone 6 phones. He would like someone to program the app to work on old Iphones as well. Now the app works on Iphone 6s and newer models.

“The Iphone 6 is not yet old but a widely used very useful stick. We are not going to change the phone because of Corona Flasher. ”

“For my wife, Koronavilkku would be more important because she is working in a nursing home. He was downright angry, ”Lundström continues.

The Corona Flash is so far the only app that hasn’t been updated for Lundström’s Iphone 6.

The retired man worked in information and telecommunications technology at work. He has a clear view of the situation: the app shouldn’t have been developed initially at all based on Google and Apple code.

“That interface was the wrong choice right from the start if we want to develop the application for the whole nation,” says Lundström.

According to THL, the Koronavilkku app will continue to be unavailable for older phones.

HS: n According to estimates, slightly less than ten percent of Finnish phones are incompatible with Koronavilku.

The app works on almost all Android phones, but only on about 75 percent of Apple’s Iphones. It is estimated that more than 200,000 Iphone phones are not suitable for using the Corona Flasher.

Some of them still have an older operating system, although they could be loaded with a new operating system.

If you have problems charging the corona flasher and updating the operating system, you can contact your telephone retailer.

“We help the customer install the Coron Flasher. If a download is blocked due to an outdated operating system, we can help update it, ”said the Marketing Director Sami Särkelä The giant says so.

Of the old in addition to phones, the Corona Flasher must not be charged on the latest phone models from Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei. HS calculated on Tuesday that there would be as many as 200,000 of these phones in use.

The phones don’t have the Google Play app store, but Huawei’s own Appgallery app store.

According to several experts, HS’s estimate is well above ground. Exact nationwide sales figures for the affected Huawein phones are not available.

Estimates of the number of phones range from a few thousand to just over ten thousand. Consumers have not purchased the latest models because they do not include Google applications such as the Play App Store.

According to Huawei and the Department of Health and Welfare (THL), owners of these phones will be able to charge the Corona Flasher at a later stage.

Mobile phones retailers are eagerly awaiting how a single app will impact the acceleration of telemarketing.

“The reasons consumers justify switching to a phone are often much smaller than the Coron Flasher,” says DNA’s Desert.

If the consumer ends up changing the phone due to the Corona Flasher, it is not advisable to leave the old phone at the bottom of the box.

“Phones that have no exchange value are too easily left as a blank pledge. The phones have a very high recycling rate, so the boxes have significant potential for the environment and recycling, ”says Sami Särkelä.