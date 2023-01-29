Entries are open for the 3rd Capes Talento Universitário Award, which will award R$5,000 to 1,000 students who achieve the highest score in a general knowledge test. Undergraduate students who took the National High School Examination (Enem) in 2021 and entered higher education in 2022 may apply.

Students interested in participating in the contest must be regularly enrolled in a public, private or military higher education institution and have no debts with the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) or other research funding agencies. Enrollment runs until February 22 and is done through the online form available at contest website.

The test locations must be announced from March 2nd and the evaluation must take place on the 26th of the same month. The final result will be announced in May and the deadline for payment of the prize is until December 2023.