





The 27th National Treasury Public Finance Award is open until October 17th. The contest is promoted and carried out by the National Treasury Secretariat (STN), with the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV/RJ) as sponsor and the institutional support of the Inter-American Development Bank (BID) and the National School of Public Administration (Enap) and aims to expand the frontiers of knowledge in public finance and promote the normalization of specific topics through scientific research.

Participants will be able to compete in two categories: “articles” and “solutions”.

In the articles category, the authors of the three best works will be awarded R$ 25 thousand, R$ 12.5 thousand and R$ 7.5 thousand, respectively. The winners – and honorable mentions, if any – will also receive a certificate of participation and will have their work published in a special edition of the National Treasury’s Journal of Public Finances. Only individuals over 18 years of age, of any nationality and academic background, can participate.

The solutions category seeks to stimulate the development of initiatives in Data Sciences and Artificial Intelligence applied to public finances, based on the proposed challenge. The authors of the two best solutions will be awarded BRL 10,000 and BRL 6,000, respectively. The winners and honorable mentions will also receive a certificate of participation and will have their work published on the National Treasury’s Portal Tesouro Transparente. Individuals or legal entities may participate – as long as they are duly represented by individuals.

Entries can be made through from this link.








