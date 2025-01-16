The opening of the deadline to apply the aid called by the Generalitat Valenciana for the loss of vehicles during the past floods that devastated part of the province of Valencia has resulted in a real avalanche of requests in the first hours.

On the first day they were granted 40,000 appointment requests through the online platform, in addition to registering 1,500 in-person requests at customer service offices located in the municipalities most affected by the floods.

These are the data at 7 p.m. this Thursday, January 16, made public by the Department of Finance, which through the Valencian Tax Agency is in charge of processing these regional subsidies that have total funds of 250 million euros.

According to the Treasury, In the first 15 minutes alone, 15,280 appointments have been assigned through the online access system. The Generalitat has enabled a telematic submission system that works in two steps, precisely to avoid the risk of network collapse: prior appointment and submission of the application. Appointments began to be made this Thursday and the first online applications can be submitted on Friday.

The amounts

The autonomous Administration has established an amount of 2,000 euros for the loss of passenger cars and vanswhich reaches the 2,500 euros of aid for those who have lost a vehicle adapted for people with reduced mobility. The ton limit for vans and similar is up to 3,500 kilograms. The Valencian Government also grants 250 euros per lost moped and 750 euros per motorcycle.

During his presentation, the Valencian president himself highlighted that they are non-refundable, without economic justification, without the need to have bought another car, in contrast to the aid from the central government that is intended for the purchase of new cars. In addition, the aid will be for the lost vehicle, so owners of more than one will be able to receive that amount for each one they have lost.

Besides, the beneficiaries will not have to pay taxes for aid money in Income Taxsince this is clearly stated in the bases of the standard. Aid can be requested until February 28 both online and in the 17 offices set up in municipalities affected by DANA.

Its processing will be carried out by the Valencian Tax Agencybecause it is the autonomous body that can Cross data with the General Directorate of Traffic to expedite procedures and will verify compliance with the requirements before proceeding with payment via bank transfer.

The conditions

The beneficiaries of this direct aid will be the owners of a vehicle that is insured and has been declared a total loss as a result of the DANAa qualification that the General Directorate of Traffic itself considers as such. Prior to your request your claim must have been started either before the consortium or before your own insurance company.

The Valencian Administration estimates that they have been destroyed between 120,000 and 125,000 vehicles due to the wave of mud and water caused by DANA.

It will also be necessary for the vehicle in question to have been deregistered from Traffic, although it can be processed with temporary deregistration and the deadline is until December 31, 2025 so that it can acquire permanent deregistration status.

Among the documentation that will be necessary to provide in addition to personal data is the vehicle registration number, the assigned file number and the certificate of ownership of your bank account for the transfer, in addition to a responsible declaration, therefore, with the registration, with the withdrawal, even if temporary, with the NIF and with the responsible declaration.