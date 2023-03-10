Saturday, March 11, 2023
Applications | Facebook owner Meta is developing a new social media platform

March 10, 2023
Meta is planning a competitor for Twitter.

facebook, Meta, which owns Whatsapp and Instagram, is developing a new social media platform, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

Meta, who reported on the matter on Friday, describes that the company is working on a service focused on “text sharing”. In practice, the new service would be a competitor to Twitter.

“We are exploring an independent, decentralized social network to share text updates,” the company said in a statement, according to news agencies.

The basis of Meta’s new application would be similar to that of Twitter’s current competitor, Mastodon.

Twitter’s position among advertisers, for example, has been shaken since the company’s new owner, a billionaire Elon Musk, has started making reforms on the platform. Most likely, Meta will take advantage of this weak moment of the platform to attract users and companies.

At the same time, among the services owned by the company, Facebook is having trouble attracting the interest of young users, and Instagram is having a hard time competing with the Chinese Tiktok.

It is not known when Meta’s new application would be announced.

