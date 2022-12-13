Applications | Bloomberg: Apple is preparing for a big change in the app store

The regulation of the European Union forces Apple to prepare for the fact that its devices could also download applications from outside the App Store.

A technology giant Apple is preparing for a change that will allow iPhones to have application stores other than the App Store, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

Up until now, Apple has acted as an intermediary between app developers and people using smartphones and has taken its own share of purchases made in the app store. There is a method of operation also sued, among others, by the game company Epic Gamesaccording to which Apple has a monopoly position through the App Store.

Apple’s reform in app sales is related to the European Union’s digital market legislation, the restrictions of which Apple must bend to in 2024.

According to Bloomberg, after the changes were implemented, iPhone and iPad users can download third-party applications to their devices without the App Store. Thus, Apple’s own restrictions or the 30 percent fee it takes from the turnover of its applications would not apply to downloads.

For the time being, the changes are only to be implemented in the EU area due to regulations.

Apple itself has strongly opposed this kind of “downloading from the side”, which by allowing the EU tries to reduce the overgrown power of the technology giants. According to Apple, it can lead to security issues and downloads of insecure apps to consumers’ devices.