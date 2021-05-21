Applications Apple CEO Tim Cook vehemently defended his company’s app store in court

The controversy over the hit game Fortnite’s micropayments could erode the entire business model of the technology giant.

Apple managing director Tim Cook defended his company ‘s top – of – the – line app store, the App Store, on Friday after he testified in a lawsuit filed by gaming company Epic Games against technology giant.

Cook said in court that the whole deal would turn into a “toxic mess” if Apple had to let third-party apps go into the deal without checking them out beforehand.

Cook was the last witness heard in the case. The origin of the controversy is Epic Games ’popular fighting game Fortnite, which Apple removed from the App Store when Epic offered players using Apple devices the opportunity to make micropayments past the App Store and its payment system.

Apple believes that such detours should not occur. With pre-screening, Apple protects device users from malware and problematic applications.

“We could no longer promise users privacy and security,” Cook said in court.

Epic Games considers that Apple is abusing its dominant position and acting as a monopoly.

Apple takes a 30 percent slice of most App Store purchases, although in some cases it has been reduced to 15 percent. The gaming company insists that Apple should allow third-party developers to enter its app store to circumvent Apple’s checks and offer its products directly to consumers.

Apple does not allow users of its devices to download apps from outside the App Store, and app developers must pay the commission required by Apple.

Also The EU has blamed Apple’s policies. The EU Commission’s competition department believes that Apple favors its own music service at the expense of competing bidders. Swedish music giant Spotify complained about Apple’s practices.

If the lawsuits against Apple succeed, the giant that has become the world’s most valuable company may have to fundamentally change its business model.

As affairs stand a carefully guarded app store makes Apple huge profits. Last year, $ 72 billion (nearly $ 60 billion) worth of purchases were made in the App Store.

Apple doesn’t say exactly how much the App Store will generate for it, but says it will invest a lot in developing the store. According to Epic Games, Apple’s operating profit margin could rise to as much as 80 percent, which the gaming company says is an excessive margin, said The Financial Times.

Apple denies allegations of a monopoly and says it is just one player in a highly competitive smart device market.

The trial is scheduled to end on Monday.