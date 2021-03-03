Applications Amazon quietly made a change to its app, the previous version was too reminiscent of Hitler

Amazon redesigned its shopping app icon but had to make edits due to unwanted connotations.

Amazon changed its very recently redesigned app icon because many citizens thought it reminded me Adolf of Hitler.

The e-commerce giant unveiled a revamped icon in January. The cardboard box-colored icon features the Smile Lips of the Amazon logo, above which was a light blue, serrated tape pointing to the tape.

Some of the grimaces on the internet believe that the tape illustration resembled so-called toothbrush mustaches, which are now associated with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Also a comedian and a filmmaker, for example Charles Chaplin known for similar mustaches in his role as Little Wanderer.

Prior to the overhaul, the Amazon shopping app icon had shopping carts. The icon appears on smartphones and tablets.

The icon has since been changed so that the blue pattern looks like a folded tape. Amazon commented To the BBCthat the icon, launched in January, had been tested in user surveys in some countries before the change.

Amazon says it wanted to design the icon to arouse enthusiasm, joy and hope.

The change in the whisker icon was pointed out on Twitter by British Guardian technology editor Alex Hern.

The reform also sparked a debate on social media.

“My parents use Amazon almost every day. Now they are lost for a few days. When they ask where Amazon has gone, I urge you to look for a cardboard Hitler, ”one tweeter said, according to the BBC.

“It’s unfortunate for Amazon that the package tape in the original logo will be immediately associated with Hitler-like mustaches. That form has been forever in our minds as such. It’s not the best consensus for a brand that wants to create joy on the doorstep, ”says Coley Porter Bell, CEO of design firm Vicky Bullen says the BBC.