Applications A quick solution is sought for a serious technical fault in the corona flasher: the application does not send a warning when the exposure is prolonged

Coron flasherAn attempt is being made to fix a serious technical error detected in the application in a timely manner. He was the first to talk about the problem Evening News.

An application for monitoring coronary infections does not send a warning to its user when the exposure is for hours and continuous. Solita’s technology expert who developed the corona flasher Sami Köykkä reported the problem earlier on Twitter.

“We received reports that people who had had really long-term exposures to someone with a coronavirus did not receive a warning.”

Thus has visited within the family, for example. When one family member is ill, the others may not have been alerted to it.

According to Köykä, a similar problem has occurred in coronavirus tracing applications in other countries.

“The fault is in the operating system interface,” says Köykkä.

Investigations are currently underway, according to Köykä, and a solution is expected to be found soon.

The application according to Köykä, the problem is considered serious. On the other hand, unattended situations have fortunately been those in which a person usually knows that another person is ill anyway.

“ “There have been no big bugs in Koronavilkku.”

Few weeks then some of Coronavilku’s Apple users were confused by the reports of “potential exposures” in the app’s weekly report.

The wording was later corrected by Apple.

“Many things have come as a surprise to us from Apple and Google. The application has worked a little differently than we have expected. There have also been some changes that have not been communicated to us in advance. ”

Poor recalls that software projects always face challenges along the way.

“However, there have been no major bugs in Koronavilkku. The aim is to tackle the disruptions as soon as possible. ”

According to a recent release from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), users of Corona Flasher made about 600 reports of coronavirus infection in the application during September.

According to THL, this means that about every third person who got the virus in September reported their infection in Koronavilk.

The corona flasher has now been charged about 2.2 million times. More active chargers than Finland can be found in Europe only in Ireland, which is slightly ahead of Finland in terms of download volumes.

THL recalls that an update has been released about Koronavilk. The user should make sure that the phone has updated the Corona Flasher to the latest version.