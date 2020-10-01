D.he statements by the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency sound sobering: “In particular, people with a migration background, older jobseekers and women with children are often disadvantaged in application processes,” the website says. Numerous studies and the institution’s consulting experience made it clear that these groups had “significantly worse chances” of receiving an invitation for an interview. An application photo could also be an unjustified problem. It is not only the anti-discrimination agency that urges anonymized applications.

The digital recruitment platform Taledo wants to offer HR staff this option through a filter. If the function is switched on, the applicant’s profile picture is made unrecognizable and only the initials of the name are displayed.

Focus on objective criteria

The filter feature makes it easier for HR managers to focus on objective evaluation criteria and not to select the shortlisted candidates on the basis of appearance, gender or ethnicity, says Melikshah Ünver, founder and managing director of Taledo, in a blog post: “Applicants should be assessed on the basis of their qualifications and not on the basis of a photo or your gender ”.

So far, however, according to Taledo, only one percent of recruiters have used the filter. And the Federal Association of German Employers’ Associations (BDA) also emphasized transparency and a clear corporate policy at the beginning of the year, which is more sustainable than anonymized applications.