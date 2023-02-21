The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced that it will implement a model for paper and electronic tests (multiple choice), during the current semester, for students in grades 3-12 in all tracks, in five subjects: “Arabic and English, mathematics, physics and science”, with the aim of improving the quality of educational outcomes. Enhancing students’ creative and academic skills.

And she confirmed that she will conduct a trial exam for students, to ensure their readiness for the paper and electronic dual examination form, and to prepare the educational field during the period from February 27 to March 3, 2023, according to a timetable for the second semester exams, which was approved by the institution.

According to the timetable for the second semester exams, students will take the written test for the English language on March 27, while on the 28th of the same month the written test will be held for the Arabic language, and on the 9th and 10th of March students will undergo group (B) exams, while on the 13th and 14th of next March, exams will be held. The end of the semester for the subjects of Islamic education and social studies, and from March 17 to 24, exams for the end of the second semester will be held for group (A) subjects, provided that compensatory exams will be held from 27 to 31 March next.

The Foundation stated that the approved test model will contribute to developing students’ skills in several areas, such as scientific analysis, critical and creative thinking, supporting students, and giving them additional opportunities to improve their scores in the test by analyzing the answers that the student will make, and not confining the degree to the final answer only, to In addition to contributing to measuring students’ skills, providing accurate data on their levels, in addition to unleashing students’ abilities in languages ​​through written expression. The institution confirmed that the paper and electronic test will be applied to the aforementioned subjects only, while with regard to the rest of the subjects, electronic tests will be applied.

And the Foundation indicated that it worked during the last period to coordinate with representatives of the educational field and teachers regarding the application of the paper and electronic test form, and to study its positive impact on the students’ journey and their knowledge acquisition, as they emphasized the advantages of activating the decision, and its great role in supporting students during their educational journey. A trial exam for students to ensure their readiness for the “paper and electronic” dual exam form. The approved test format supports students and gives them additional opportunities to improve their test scores. À archival