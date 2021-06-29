Digital Millennium

Lion / 06.28.2021 20:26:01

This afternoon because of the weather conditions on Lion, the application of vaccines in its second dose to age groups 50 to 59 years was delayed; but it will continue tomorrow.

Only half of the doses received by the Federation were applied, although this Tuesday, June 29, this sector will continue to be vaccinated until eight at night at the same point, inside the Enrique Fernández Martínez State Sports Auditorium, located in the Boulevard Adolfo López Mateos, Number # 3301.

It should be noted that many of these Adults they expected the biological since last weekend, but unfortunately they were not able to receive it, which is why the complaints were not long in coming from those who also attended the aforementioned point today, who pointed out “poor organization” and unfair treatment. Some even mentioned that they were formed early for nothing.

The Secretary of Health of the State of Guanajuato, for his part, he wrote the following:

“We thank you in advance for your understanding of the inclement weather caused by the rains, and we reiterate our patience to return tomorrow at 8:00 am.”

This complementary day of second doses, of the vaccine Pfizer , It is exclusive for those whose age is between 50 to 59 years. And other groups will not be vaccinated.

