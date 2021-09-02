P.In parallel to the campaign for the seat of the European anti-money laundering authority, the Frankfurt financial center is now also trying to attract a new private organization to develop sustainability standards for financial reports. The aim is to define internationally standardized and accepted key figures, which can be used to identify companies’ efforts to achieve sustainability and climate protection. Such standards are seen as a central step on the way to achieving the climate goals.

Daniel Schleidt Deputy coordinator of the business editorial department in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) is to be created under the umbrella of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation (IFRS Foundation) based in London. On Tuesday, the financial center initiative Frankfurt Main Finance, the Value Balance Alliance and the Frankfurt Economic Development Agency officially submitted their application for the financial center. She is supported, among others, by Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (both CDU) and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Financial sector ecosystem

Frankfurt currently has a very good chance of becoming the headquarters of the organization. Initially, 20 people will be employed there, but this number will soon be increased to 80. Much more important, however, is the signaling effect for the Frankfurt financial center, emphasized the President of Frankfurt Main Finance, Gerhard Wiesheu. After all, it is about building an ecosystem in the important field of sustainable finance.

“With the Sustainable Finance Strategy we want to anchor sustainability as a guiding principle in the financial market and develop Germany into a leading location for sustainable finance,” said Finance Minister Scholz. The Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection, Christine Lambrecht, added: “We would very much welcome it , if the ISSB were to be located in Frankfurt, since we consider close international cooperation in the development of a globally accepted minimum standard for sustainability reporting to be very useful. “

In addition to Frankfurt, Geneva, Japan, London and Canada have applied for the seat so far, and Paris will probably follow. Frankfurt expects good chances, however, because it has already proven in recent years, among other things through the establishment of the “Green and Sustainable Finance Cluster”, that the topic plays an important role. When it comes to sustainable finance, the cluster is “at the forefront”, said Hessen Minister of Economic Affairs Tarek Al-Wazir (The Greens). This applies “particularly in the European and national context and when it comes to building bridges in practice.”

Frankfurt is currently also applying for the seat of the anti-money laundering authority. Wiesheu emphasized, however, that the decisions were made completely independently of one another and were also located in different places. The decision on the location of the organization is to be made in October.