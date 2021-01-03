Civil servants and applicants for Ukrainian citizenship will be required to take an exam in the Ukrainian language. This was stated by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language of Ukraine Taras Kremin on the air of the Ukraine 24 channel on January 2.

In January, one of the articles of the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language” will come into force in Ukraine. In particular, this law proposed to introduce exams for officials that determine the level of knowledge of the Ukrainian language, and to fine for violation of the law. As reported, the fine ranges from 5.1 thousand hryvnia ($ 184) to 6.8 thousand hryvnia ($ 245).

“First of all, this (exam on knowledge of the state language – Ed.) Will concern those who apply for civil service, these will be ministers and officials, heads of regional state and district administrations, state enterprises, prosecutors. That is, those who will be directly involved in activities related to state power, ”he said.

Kremin specified that another category is those citizens who acquire citizenship: citizens of other countries who, by passing the state exam, have the right to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

According to him, MPs and law enforcement officers will not need to pass the exam.

On April 25, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law in final reading. In May, it was signed by Petro Poroshenko, who was then the head of state. The document provided for the creation of a special “language commission”, as well as the introduction of the position of the commissioner for his defense, which is now occupied by Taras Kremin.

Co-chairman of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Yuriy Boyko, announced that he would go to court if the law was passed. According to him, the document is aimed at banning the Russian language and violates the rights of people.