FT: Apple CEO Tim Cook plans to release a VR helmet before the end of 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook has planned to release the first alternate reality headset before the end of 2023. About it informs financial times.

As it became known to FT sources, Apple designers told the head of the American company that they encountered problems in the development of a VR / AR headset. Thus, the announcement of the gadget was under threat. According to the employees of the corporation, in order to complete work on the device, it may take several years.

Apple insiders also said that the company has the opposite opinion: in particular, the IT giant’s COO Jeff Williams is confident that the helmet can be presented before the end of the year, despite the problems. Williams agrees with the head of the corporation, Tim Cook, who spoke with the designers and demanded that they finish work on the product in the near future.

Sources noted that after the departure of former Apple chief designer Johnny Ive, Jeff Williams took over the direction of the company. Also, former Apple engineers told reporters that when working on a VR / AR headset, they experienced increased stress from management.

At the end of February, authoritative insider Ming-Chi Ko revealed that Apple had delayed the announcement of a mixed reality headset until the fall. The specialist explained the failure with software problems.