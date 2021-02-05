Apple is known to be working on a project for a new virtual reality (VR) headset. Now, as it transpired, the leaks suggest that it will be in 8K and that it will have 12 cameras. And an exorbitant price: $ 3,000, when in the competition there are options for US $ 300.

This Thursday, details were leaked by the media The Information, which ensures that the company plans to launch this product on the street in 2022 and is still in design testing of the visor. The news site showed a rendering based on internal images of Apple that make known one of the most advanced prototypes.

On the other hand, Bloomberg had already given advances of the materials that are tested for Apple’s mixed reality lenses, but according to the new sketch of the helmet it would now also have a fabric mesh in the part of the visor to lighten the weight of the device bands. similar to those used on the Apple Watch.

These lenses offer virtual reality and mixed reality applications thanks to a dozen integrated cameras that will track the movement of the hand, LIDAR sensors to map objects and the incorporation of dual 8K displays with eye tracking technology, according to the report.

The device’s eye-tracking technology will be used to determine where users are looking and then render the peripheral areas in a lower resolution to improve performance.

According The InformationApple is experimenting with a variety of control methods, including hand movement tracking, and may have a hand accessory as well.

Regarding the price, it is a product not only premium but absolutely elitist. Currently there are some that can reach $ 670, such as Oculus Quest. But there are undoubtedly cheaper technologies, such as playstation vr helmet or the Oculus Rift, that are around 300 according to their versions.

Facebook’s Oculus also competes in the market. AFP photo

Also, what’s new in iOS 14.5

In addition, Apple released the new iOS 14.5 beta that will allow Apple Watch users to unlock their iPhone with Face ID facial recognition. even when wearing a mask.

The update of the operating system will allow that, once the smartwatch is unlocked, the user can unlock their iPhone by looking at the screen.

For the new system to work, you have to manually enable an option that allows Face ID to unlock the iPhone despite having a lower precision in facial recognition, since the Apple Watch was previously authenticated.

iOS and a new update. Photo: Apple.

When doing so, a buzzer is received on the watch notifying that the iPhone was successfully unlocked. Users can also lock their mobile from the Apple Watch.

However, the other actions that depend on a face unlock, such as approving a purchase from the Apple Store, cannot be done using this new feature, as reported in Engadget.

} In addition to improvements to Face ID, iOS 14.5 brings support for the Xbox Series S / X and PlayStation 5 for iPhone and iPad, and offers greater compatibility of the new Fitness + workouts.

