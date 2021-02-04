It seems that Apple wants its name to be associated with innovation and growth in the 1920s, as it happened in the first of this century and in the eighties of the past. A decade that has started with the leap to ARM in their computers, but that aims much higher, both with the project to create the long-awaited Apple Car, and with their plans in relation to both virtual reality and augmented reality.

As we know (due to leaks, of course, with Apple it is always due to leaks) the plans are maintained that Apple’s artificial reality viewer hits the market in 2022, as we already told you before, and according to new information, we already know some more details and the possible design of this long-awaited device. All according to this post from The Information, who claims to have had access to images of an advanced prototype and would therefore tell us a lot about both its design and technical specifications.

The most remarkable data of Apple’s virtual reality viewer has not caught us by surprise. I mean that will have two screens with 8K resolution, something that we already talked to you about a few years ago (yes, the viewer project is veteran), but that continues to be surprising today. And, of course, it also makes us question the process capacity that the device that is responsible for generating the virtual environment that will be reproduced on said screens must have.

However, and precisely to optimize this aspect a bit, both panels will feature an advanced eye tracking solution which Apple had been working on for years. Its function is that only the parts of the screen that the user is looking at at all times are fully represented. In this way, the system would only have to render a part of the environment at the highest definition, leaving what is left for peripheral vision with a lower definition. Of course, it will be interesting to check both its precision and speed to readapt the image before any eye movement.

On the other hand, we also know that this viewer will have more than 12 cameras which, according to The Information, will have the function of tracking very precisely the movements of the user’s hands, obviously in order to integrate them into the simulation. Thus, with this quick review of its features, there is no doubt that Apple is not thinking so much about private users and the gaming sector, as about professional uses that justify the investment, since its price is expected to be around $ 3,000.