Apple will show the next-generation iPhone SE smartphone on April 19. About it informs edition of iDrop News.

The author of the note, a well-known LeaksApplePro insider, said he spoke with sources in the Apple supply chain and retail chains. The specialist stressed that the production of the new smartphone of the American brand will begin in the second week of March. It will take about six weeks, from which we can conclude that the device will be shown in mid-April.

LeaksApplePro has revealed the tentative date for the spring presentation and announcement of the iPhone SE is April 12. The author also noted that Apple repeatedly postponed the dates of presentations, so April 19 was chosen as a backup date. Representatives of retailers tend to this date. “The company is reinsuring itself, and this time the production time is very tight,” the specialist emphasized.

“If I had to argue with someone, I would say that the event where the new iPhone SE will be presented will take place on April 19,” the insider said.

It is expected that the new iPhone SE will receive a 4.7-inch IPS screen, Apple A15 Bionic chip, support for 5G networks. Earlier, analyst Mark Gurman said that at the spring presentation, Apple may also introduce an iPad Air tablet and, possibly, an iMac or Mac mini computer.