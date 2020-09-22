Apple, which previously notified removal of mobile applications of Russian media resources from the App Store on the territory of Ukraine, is looking for an analyst with excellent knowledge of the Ukrainian language for the Siri team.

IN company note that the analyst is required to be fluent in the Ukrainian language with excellent understanding, grammar and proofreading, as well as “the ability to understand the nuances of the Ukrainian dialect, including the differences in different Ukrainian provinces and territories.”

“As an annotation analyst, you will listen to and transcribe audio files and evaluate Siri’s response and language use from clients who have participated in the grading program. You will use your linguistic, cultural and analytical skills to assess responses against the guidelines. “, – emphasize in the company.

As previously reported by “FACTS”, Apple introduced new products for 2020, in particular, smart watches Apple Watch Series 6, as well as a new model iPad and iPad Air 4.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay.

