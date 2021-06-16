Health tools became the main driver of smart watches. To further extend the limits of these services, Apple analyzed developing a program that would allow provide primary health care services with doctors hired by the company in its own clinics.

This subscription health service, according to Wall street journal, would combine virtual and face-to-face care and would be based on continuous monitoring of health data collected daily by the Apple Watch and are saved on the patient’s iPhone.

In the disclosed documents, Apple tried to show that the combination of sensors in its devices, software and services could improve people’s health and reduce consultation costs.

In this way, the company could yield the model to health systems to speed up diagnoses and even export it to other countries.

Taking advantage of its sensors, Apple seeks to make a foothold in the healthcare market. Photo Bloomberg

Sources close to the project mention that the company spent months researching how the iPhone health data obtained by the smartwatch could be used for health care. They concluded that their own health system would be the best option.

The intention would be to open new markets where technology can improve efficiency and results. This conception of creating their own clinics began to take shape in 2016, but the project was stopped over time.

A year later the system went live. The tech giant he began to do tests in clinics near Apple Park and the beneficiaries were his employees.

Apple’s director of operations, Jeff Williams, despite the few advances made over the years of the pandemic, was in charge of supervising this experiment from the Cupertino headquarters.



The intention would be to open new markets where technology can improve efficiency and results. Photo Bloomberg.

Despite the revolutionary idea that some clinics make the most of Apple Watch diagnostics, the company appears to have paused the project due to the concern of some employees.

Low commitment

What many raised at the time they were internal questions about the integrity of the health data obtained through the different tests.

For this reason, an Apple spokesperson had to go out to clarify that “Data integrity is the foundation of all company innovations.”

Added to this is that, many of Apple’s employees who They have signed up for the secret program and have not fully committed to its guidelines, according to the new report.

An application produced by the team of Dr. Sumbul Desai -of Stanford University, who will lead the project- called HealthHabit, which encourages people to set health goals with their doctor, has been seldom used by those who downloaded it.

In this health commitment, the series 6 of its smartwatches incorporate as a novelty, an electrocardiogram and a blood oxygen meter (SpO2). According to the latest leaks, future Apple Watches will include a temperature sensor and glucose scanner.

Access to primary care is not something that only Tim Cook has thought about. Amazon is also behind the idea. According to Bussiness Insider, the delivery giant is immersed in a diversification strategy in which it maintains an embryonic project to conquer the health business.

The purpose would be to extend Amazon Care, the program that connects your company’s workers with doctors in person and online, to other companies.

SL