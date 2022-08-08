Cooking & EatingDutch growers of apples and pears expect to harvest about as many kilos in the autumn as last year. Winegrowers are also satisfied. It will still be exciting, the entrepreneurs report. Because the drought, the heat, hailstorms and vermin can still throw a spanner in the works.

This year, the pear harvest is expected to be even slightly more favorable than in 2021. In total, the Dutch harvest estimate amounts to 245 million kilos of apples and 368 million kilos of pears. 40 percent of the apples grown in the Netherlands are from Elstar, the harvest of this apple is estimated at 101 million kilos. The second variety in the Netherlands, Jonagold, is based on 53 million kilos. The Conference pears account for three quarters of the pear harvest and are by far the largest in our country, estimated at 288 million kilos. For the pears of Beurré Alexander Lucas and Doyenné du Comice, 23 million and 22 million kilos are expected. Dutch production of apples and pears accounts for 18 percent of total EU production.

Grower Cees Masteling, of fruit company Masteling, his company is at the national average, he says. ,,We also have about the same apple harvest as last year, so we have beautiful apples of good quality. This is also nice weather for apples, they like the sunny weather. The sugar content in the apple is also good, so it has a good taste.”

Harvest depends on weather conditions

,,We also have slightly more pears than last year’, says Maseling. Because pears are not very fond of the heat of recent times, he thinks it is still exciting whether all pears will make it to the finish line. “The pears are now maturing, or bellies, as we call it. But you do need moisture for that. In the Netherlands we have a reasonably favorable climate in terms of drought and many companies can also water. To date, there is still water available, but that too is rationed.”



The last few years we have seen that the yields have varied, which also has to do with the weather conditions in the spring. That’s always exciting for us Cees Maseling, grower

It is a surprise every year what will happen to the harvest, according to Maseling. “Every year you see differences. Last year there was a small apple and pear harvest, so this year there is logically a big harvest, because then the trees are a bit stronger and they give a little more fruit. The last few years we have seen that the yields have varied, which also has to do with the weather conditions in the spring. That is always exciting for us, because it is our income after all.”

Grapes grow faster than normal

Due to high temperatures and many hours of sunshine, grapes are growing faster than normal this year. Some grapes have suffered sunburn damage from the heat, but because most winegrowers have taken precautions, the damage has been limited. This year’s weather conditions have caused most vines to bloom about a week earlier than normal.

Normally the harvest in the Netherlands starts at the end of September or the beginning of October. Winegrowers expect to start harvesting at the end of September this year. Still, we have to wait and see, because there are still risks that could throw a spanner in the works. From wasps, which are attracted to the grape sugars, and the suzuki fruit fly (which prick grapes and lay their eggs here) to possible hailstorms or heat again.





