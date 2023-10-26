Yesterday, Manzana announced that it will be holding an online event on Monday, October 30 starting at 6 pm Central time, and there are several reasons to believe that the video game in the Mac They will be one of the main focuses of the event. Below we summarize the recent efforts of Manzana related to video games Mac and other clues that lead us to next week’s event.

Ray Tracing with Hardware Acceleration

silicon chips Manzana They usually have architectural similarities. just like the chip A17 Pro in it iPhone 15 Prothe next series of chips is likely M3 of Manzana for Mac count on ray tracing hardware accelerated for significantly improved graphics rendering compared to the ray tracing software based. Series chips are also expected M3 be manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process for faster performance and higher power efficiency compared to series chips M2. These advancements pave the way for more AAA games to be released in the Mac.

Apple Suggests More AAA Games on Mac

Manzana hinted that there will be more AAA games available on the Mac in a recent interview with IGN. When asked if the new games they Manzana announced for the iPhone 15 Pro last month they would eventually be compatible with the Mac of Manzana with silicon, the vice president of ManzanaTim Millet said:

“The developers will work with us to achieve this.”

These games include a remake of Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Tracks from Capcom and Sony

Japanese video game developer Capcom recently announced that Resident Evil Village will be available in the iPhone 15 Pro and in models of iPad with the chip M1 and later starting October 30, which is the same day as the event Manzana next week.

It’s possible that the release date coincides with the event by pure coincidence, but it could hint at additional game news related to Mac from Manzana and Capcom, and possibly from other game developers. A source informed us that Manzana is holding its online event at an unusual time of 6 pm Central Time because it will be during business hours in Japan, and has stated that the event will include a major collaboration with a Japanese game developer, but we have not independently confirmed the accuracy of this information.

Although the App Store indicates that the remake of Resident Evil 4 is scheduled to release in Macs with the chip M1 and later on December 31, this date is provisional and it is possible that the launch will be brought forward after the event of Manzana. The game has already been released for PC with Windows, PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in March.

As to sonyplans to launch cloud streaming for gaming PS5 in North America on October 30. Could there be a collaboration with Manzana?

Game mode

macOS Sonoma includes a new Game mode that temporarily prioritizes the performance of the CPU and GPU for video games. This mode also reduces the audio latency of the AirPods and input latency with popular third-party game controllers by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate.

Game Portability Toolkit

In the WWDC 2023 of June, Manzana released a new set of tools that makes it easier for game developers to port games from Windows to the Mac. The kit provides an emulation environment that allows developers to run their game. Windows existing and unmodified in the Mac and quickly evaluate how well the game could perform in macOS before writing any code.

Editor’s note: What worries me are all the reports that there were about the temperatures reached by the iPhone 15 when running Resident Evil 4. We’ll see what happens.