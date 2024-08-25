The official announcement of Apple’s new lineup of devices is getting closer and closer, and a source has revealed the exact release date.
We have now reached the end of August, and fewer and fewer days separate us from the official presentation of the entire complete lineup of devices. Applewhich according to rumors will include respectively iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4 And Apple Watch Series 10. In the last few hours, in particular, a source has suggested the precise date of the new Apple keynote: let’s find out together.
Apple Keynote: Here’s the Alleged Presentation Date
According to what was reported by the famous Mark Gurman Bloomberg, we will finally be able to see the new iPhones and all the other devices next year September 10th. The reports he received would therefore indicate September 10 as the probable date for Apple’s next keynote, with the subsequent release of products starting next September 20th.
At the moment the main rumours concern iPhone 16 Prowhich despite the similarities with the previous generation would bring with it some important innovations, relating in particular to a new camera button and to the larger display. The new iPhone 16 Pro could in fact feature a display from 6.3 inches diagonalcompared to the 6.1 inches of the previous iPhone 15 Pro. The same goes for its bigger brother iPhone 15 Pro Maxwhich would feature a display of well 6.9 inches diagonaldespite the 6.7 inches of the previous generation.
Apple Intelligence and more
Along with the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4, a big focus will obviously be on AppleIntelligenceApple’s artificial intelligence currently in the testing phase, which will see the light starting next iOS 18.1coinciding with the launch of the two new smartphone models.
Of course, at the moment these are just pure and simple suppositions, which will necessarily have to find an official confirmation from the Cupertino company. All we can do is wait for an official communication on the matter from Applewhich we are sure will not be long in arriving in the next few days.
#Apples #Keynote #Date #Revealed #iPhone #AirPods #Apple #Watch #Series
Leave a Reply