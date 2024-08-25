We have now reached the end of August, and fewer and fewer days separate us from the official presentation of the entire complete lineup of devices. Apple which according to rumors will include respectively iPhone 16 , iPhone 16 Pro , AirPods 4 And Apple Watch Series 10 . In the last few hours, in particular, a source has suggested the precise date of the new Apple keynote : let’s find out together.

Apple Keynote: Here’s the Alleged Presentation Date

According to what was reported by the famous Mark Gurman Bloomberg, we will finally be able to see the new iPhones and all the other devices next year September 10th. The reports he received would therefore indicate September 10 as the probable date for Apple’s next keynote, with the subsequent release of products starting next September 20th.

iPhone 16 Pro

At the moment the main rumours concern iPhone 16 Prowhich despite the similarities with the previous generation would bring with it some important innovations, relating in particular to a new camera button and to the larger display. The new iPhone 16 Pro could in fact feature a display from 6.3 inches diagonalcompared to the 6.1 inches of the previous iPhone 15 Pro. The same goes for its bigger brother iPhone 15 Pro Maxwhich would feature a display of well 6.9 inches diagonaldespite the 6.7 inches of the previous generation.