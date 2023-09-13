Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 line-up, including the ray-tracing-enabled iPhone 15 Pro – which will be getting native versions of some major AAA titles, including Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake and Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, over the next 12 months.

The newly unveiled iPhone 15, starts at £799 with 128GB storage, and features a 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display (bumped up to 6.7″ if you opt for the £899 Plus model), aluminum body, the A16 Bionic Chip with 5- core GPU, and a 4x optical dual camera system capable of taking photos at up to 48MP. It’ll also ditch Apple’s proprietary Lighting port in favor of USB-C to comply with upcoming EU regulations.

The priceless iPhone 15 Pro model (starting at £999 with £128GB storage) is where things get a little more interesting for gaming. Its specs are broadly similar to the standard model (the £1,199 Pro Max even has the 6.7″ screen), but it switches in a 10x optical “telephoto” camera zoom, titanium body, and the A17 Pro chip with 6-core GPU.

Skip to the 1:31 mark and thank me later.

This latter allows for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and is apparently powerful enough to run full native versions of blockbuster AAA games. The Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding are all expected this year, while Assassin’s Creed Mirage (due to launch for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 5th October) is due for iPhone 15 Pro in the first half of 2024 .

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro – which were announced alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, plus 18th and 26th September release dates for iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma respectively – will be available from 22nd September, with pre-orders starting Friday.