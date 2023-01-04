The wave of selling comes a year after the iPhone maker became the first company to reach a market value of $3 trillion.

Apple shares fell 4 percent to $124.60 after Jerome Ramel, an analyst at Exxen BNP Paribas, downgraded the company’s stock to “neutral” from “overperforming”, cutting its price target to $140 from 180, according to a Refinitiv Eikon.

Rammell cut its forecast for iPhone shipments for the 2023 fiscal year to 224 million units from 245 million, reflecting supply chain problems from maker Foxconn and consumers cutting spending on expensive phones.

According to Apple’s current share price, the company is valued at $1.98 trillion, followed by Microsoft, which is currently valued at $1.78 trillion.

Underscoring investor concerns that a slowing global economy and high inflation could hurt demand for Apple devices, analysts on average expect the Cupertino, California-based company to report a decline of up to 1 percent in revenue for the December quarter in the coming weeks, according to Refinitiv.

This would mark the first quarterly decline in Apple’s revenue since the quarter ending in March 2019.

“They (at Apple) like to lean towards high-end consumer customers, but even this demographic could be affected by the price hike of everything,” said Kim Forrest of Bouquet Capital Partners.

Major technology companies sold off Wall Street last year, as investors feared a hike in interest rates affected stocks with high valuations.

The combined market capitalization of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms shares now represents about 18 percent of the total S&P 500, down from about 24 percent in 2020.

Even after falling 27 percent last year, Apple has delivered excellent returns to shareholders over the long term. Investors who bought Apple shares when co-founder Steve Jobs launched the iPhone in 2007 and have held onto them since have enjoyed non-dividend gains of more than 4,000 percent, compared to a 180 percent gain for the S&P 500 over the same period.