In the past few weeks, China has reportedly tightened restrictions on state employees’ use of iPhones and asked employees of some central government agencies to stop using Apple phones for work.

Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company fell as much as 5.1%, bringing its two-day decline to 6.8%.

Apple is the largest component of major US stock indexes, adding to a broader sell-off caused in part by a series of problems in China.

The world’s second-largest economy is in decline amid a protracted crisis in the real estate market, threatening demand for everything from basic commodities to consumer electronics. The iPhone maker regards China as its largest overseas market and global production base.

Adding to Apple’s problems is the rise in US Treasury yields with the sale of bonds amid fears that the Federal Reserve will have to intensify its fight against inflation while the US economy remains resilient.