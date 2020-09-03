Most of the smartphone companies may be focusing on bringing cheap phones at this time, but Apple is making a comeback with its premium smartphone. Recently, Apple’s iPhone 11 smartphone has become the world’s best-selling smartphone. This was revealed in the report of analyst firm Omdia.According to the report, about 3.77 crore units of iPhone 11 have been shipped in the first half of the year 2020, with which it has been number one. At the same time, Apple’s iPhone Xr was the best-selling phone in the first half of last year, with 2.69 crore units shipped.

Samsung Galaxy A51 in second place

In the first 6 months in terms of phone sales, Samsung’s Galaxy A51 smartphone is the second. A total of 1.14 crore units were shipped. Last year, four of the top 10 smartphones were from South Korean company Samsung. In the list, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 and 8 Pro smartphones were at the third and fourth position. At the same time, Apple has been at the fifth position again (iPhone SE).

Analyst firm Omdia reports

Feature of iPhone 11 Smartphone

The phone comes with glass and aluminum body design. Talking about the features, the Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.10-inch HD display, which comes with the Nokia. The company’s A13 Bionic chipset has been used in it. The iPhone 11 supports fast Face ID. There is a dual camera setup in its back. There are two 12-megapixel sensors in the back of the phone. At the same time, it has a 12-megapixel front camera for selfie.

