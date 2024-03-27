The next generation of Apple smartphones will see few differences in aesthetic terms compared to their predecessors, but there is no shortage of influential details.

The annual iPhone launch is a moment eagerly awaited by passionate fans and technology lovers, and the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max has no intention of disappointing, with Apple aiming to make its mark as usual. The design of the new series is already the center of attention: laying the foundation on CAD drawings, they were created iPhone 16 renderings which show the new aesthetic characteristics and dimensions compared to the current models. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a large 6.9 inch displaywith even thinner bezels, maximizing available space.

The resolution is also likely to receive a notable upgrade, ensuring Super Retina quality. Still remaining on the design, the most obvious changes certainly concern the introduction of new function buttons on all models: an action button and a capture button positioned on the side. See also Return to Monkey Island is the fastest-selling game in the saga's history

To the benefit of the Pro cameras The mockup of the new model on the right If the comparison with the iPhone 16 Pro Max mockup shows no revolutions compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we know that both new high-end devices will have slightly larger displays compared to current models. As the screen size increases, the body size of the phone is expected to increase slightly, thus allowing for greater battery capacity and longer battery life. It is also known that the iPhone 16 Pro will include a tetraprism with 5x optical zoom and that unlike current models, the new iPhones could feature a vertical arrangement of the sensors, accompanied by a reducing the size of the camera area. This change may be necessary to allow low-end iPhones to record space videosto be viewed via Apple's mixed reality viewer, the Vision Pro.

Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support this feature.