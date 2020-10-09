Apple can launch its most-awaited iPhone-12 on Tuesday, October 13. The company is sending invitations for its event. Information about the products to be launched in this invitation has not been given, but it is being speculated that the company will launch the iPhone-12 in this event. It is being told that this time the iPhone 12 series will include not three but four phones. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. There is a possibility of 5G support in this new series.

First 5g iphone

Already, there have been many such phones that support 5G. These are not limited to the flagship segment, but are also available in the mid-range and affordable premium segments. The iPhone 12 series will be the first 5G smartphone for Apple. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, all four iPhones will have 5G. But only the high-end Pro model will reportedly be able to deliver the fastest 5G speeds.

New design

The biggest change in the design of the iPhone X and iPhone 11 series was the camera module. It is being told that the module of the camera will remain the same but the rest of the design will change. Many renders have revealed the same design as the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. This year’s iPhones will have flat edges as opposed to curved edges. The new iPhones will reportedly also have stainless steel edges.

Both iPhone XR and iPhone 11 come with LCD display. But this year Apple has been asked to use OLED displays in all iPhones. There is also talk of adding a 120Hz refresh rate to the iPhone 12 series with OLED display. These refresh rates will be seen in high-end iPhone.

The camera

Like last year, the low-end iPhone 12 model will have dual rear cameras while the high-end ones will have triple rear sensors. The front camera will likely be the same for all four iPhones. The most expensive iPhone 12 will also have a LIDAR sensor.

No accessories

The most shocking thing at this year’s iPhone 12 launch may be that there will be no accessories in the box Apple will reportedly ship new iPhones without chargers and earphones. However, a new USB cable is expected to come with the iPhone 12. Kuo suggested that Apple’s decision could also be to increase sales of iPods.