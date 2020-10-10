Apple has announced a special offer for Indian fans of iPhone this Diwali. According to this new offer from Apple, AirPods will be available as a Diwali gift for free on iPhone 11. This offer will start from October 17. Apple has made this announcement from the homepage of its online stole.

Let us know that the base variant of 64GB of iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 68,300, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 73,600 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 84,100.

Talk about the price of AirPods, with a charging case in Apple India online store, it costs Rs 14,900. AirPods Pro with wireless charging case costs 18,900 while AirPods Pro comes at a price of Rs 24,900.

Apple has joined hands with Amazon and Filpkart for their special festive season operations. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale is also starting from October 17. After Amazon’s e-tailer, it is expected that the iPhone 11 will be sold for Rs 49,999. Apple has also given a disclaimer that this offer will depend on availability.

