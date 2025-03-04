Apple’s co -founder is contrary to the emergence of entrepreneurs as Musk in politics: “I don’t like anything”

Apple’s co -founder Steve Wozniak has criticized the emergence of technological entrepreneurs in politics such as the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, with the arrival of Donald Trump in the United States. “I don’t like anything that is happening. The skills needed for politics are very different from those needed to direct a technological company, ”said Wozniak at this Tuesday’s star conference at Talent Arena.

“Sometimes it may make sense to bring a government as a business, but I don’t see that this is happening in the case of Musk. When you carry a company you have to look for consensus, share and negotiate with the workers, and you do not say all to start over, ”said Apple’s co -founder with Steve Jobs.

Wozniak, who is 74 years old, has warned of the entry of the “technocrats” in politics. “Technological companies are huge, with great benefits and must have some political involvement through pressure groups. But now they have a direct role in the big decisions and I don’t like that, ”said Apple’s co -founder, in a talk that has brought together hundreds of people in Pavilion 8 of Fira Montaja, one of the spaces of the MWC 2025.

In parallel, Wozniak has questioned the current businesses of technology companies based on subscriptions. “When Apple started, it was you who configured your computer. Everything was your work, ”recalled the computer and programmer engineer. “But with the arrival of the Internet, now you have to subscribe, subscribe and subscribe to everything. And once done, you are no longer the owner of anything, ”he lamented.

Wozniak has also expressed his opinion on artificial intelligence. “I think it can be of great help, but using it for everything can reduce our ability to think and create. I believe in the ‘a’ of artificial, but not in the ‘and’ of intelligence ”, he has ironized, while he has claimed not blindly trusting the responses of Chatgpt or Deepseek. In addition, a firm open source defender has been shown and that companies do not hide their technological advances. “The AI ​​should be open source, everything should be open source,” he said among the applause of the attendees.

Finally, Apple’s co -founder has opted for “hybrid work” in companies, a mix between office and home. “Employees prefer to work from home and entrepreneurs want to have much more control,” he said on the Wozniak table, who has insisted that a hybrid option would be the best option. “Some meetings and conversations are better in person, but having the opportunity to work from home or anywhere in the world is a ‘boom’ that we did not know before and is fantastic,” he defended in one of the MWC spaces that is most successful among the audience.