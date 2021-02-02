After years of silence about it, in recent weeks the Apple Car, Apple’s car project, seems to have returned stronger than ever. It all started (again) a few days before Christmas, with a report from the Reuters Agency that we already told you about at the time, and which stated that its arrival on the market could occur in 2024. A moment that Elon Musk took the opportunity to remember that the Cupertino people could have bought Tesla in 2017, but that they showed no interest in doing so.

Given that we are talking about a project that will still take years to materialize, we did not expect any more rumors and leaks about it, so it was a surprise to learn, a few days later, that the Apple Car could be the result of a collaboration with Hyundai Motors. And even more, that its presentation could take place as early as March of this year, while the first working prototype would see the light sometime next year. I admit that I am surprised that Apple announced more than a year before being able to show it, even as a prototype, but we are talking about the engine, a sector in which times are very different from those of the technology sector.

Since this collaboration was made “public”, some voices pointed out that Hyundai and some of its executives are not clear about the operation, and that they fear that Apple intends that its functions in it are limited to being the manufacturer to execute the Apple Car designs carried out in Cupertino. An understandable concern, given the control Apple likes to have over all its projects.

However, and as we can read on Gizmodo, At the moment the project seems to go ahead and, in addition, a key aspect of it has already been defined, and that is that Apple Car would be built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. In case you do not know it, you should know that it was presented a few months ago and that it represents an important and very interesting commitment by Hyundai to electric vehicles, since it has been designed exclusively for them, instead of being the adaptation of a platform for vehicles with a combustion engine, and that will be used in the next version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, as well as a Kia that will soon hit the market.

Hyundai’s new platform has a factor that is key for the Apple Car or, to be more exact, for Apple, and that is its design is quite modular, which put another way means that it could suit quite well whatever they are coming up with in Cupertino. This, without a doubt, can save a stumbling block in the relationship between the two companies, and allow Apple to take advantage of all the experience of Hyundai, instead of having to learn many aspects of the motor industry from scratch.

As for what E-GMP has to offer Apple Car, according to Hyundai it is capable of providing a acceleration from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.5 seconds, and could reach a speed of more than 255 kilometers per hour. Obviously these benefits will change depending on the vehicle that is developed on it, but as a starting point it seems, without a doubt, an excellent option.

Now, this new filtration poses a “delay” with respect to what the previous ones indicated, and that is that according to said information the Apple Car will not see the light, that is, will not hit the market until 2025, although in this case we are talking about a prediction, not a leak. It makes sense, and it could even be delayed more, until 2026 or 2027. And if the design of each new version of the iPhone can take Apple between 18 and 24 months, and it is an area that it knows very well, delving into a sector so complex and so unknown to the brand, will undoubtedly take much more time.