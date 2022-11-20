Apples, here’s how to recognize the dangerous ones

Keep an eye out for the labels of apples. The EU Regulation 543/2011 establishes that the manufacturing companies must indicate the cultivation method, the harvesting and packaging technique and also any pesticides used to combat insects. So beware:

If on the label you find a 4-digit code starting with the numbers 3 or 4, it means that the product has been grown in the traditional way, and therefore making a possible, mcertainly not, use of pesticides.

If you find a code on the label 5 digits starting with the number 8, then it is a genetically modified apple (GMO), we therefore advise against buying this type of fruit.

If you find a code on the label 5 digits starting with the number 9, it is a food obtained from organic farming, therefore safe and with no pesticides and other pesticides.

Pesticides, in traditional agriculture, are still used and sprayed on the skin of the fruit. For this reason, even if washed with plenty of water, they still maintain a high dose of toxic agents, which moreover penetrate inside the fruit itself, sometimes even causing health problems. Only organic products guarantee the absence of pesticides.

