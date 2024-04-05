Since cell phones have been established with smart models, the trend of adding retro game emulators began so that people can enjoy the classics of yesterday in a comfortable way to carry, something that clearly has not seemed to even the users. owners of these properties nor the cell phone manufacturers who get into trouble. One of the companies that most rejected this for years has been Apple, but it seems that its way of thinking has changed drastically or perhaps due to legality issues.

Recently, the company founded by Steve Jobs has had to comply with certain regulations if it does not want to be subject to class action lawsuits, one of them has been to allow third parties to monetize their applications without the need for payment to go through their store. And now, it seems that another of the rules is that it allows developers to add emulators within it with cough and games, but there are certain rules that the latter cannot bypass for the corresponding approval.

The company says those games must comply with all applicable laws, although there is an indication that it will ban apps that provide pirated titles. So, for example, they can add an emulator Game Boy Advancebut they do offer ROMS of games Nintendo there would be legal problems both with this company and also Manzana. So people will have to look for these elsewhere so that those who provide the medium do not get involved with issues that can lead to jail.