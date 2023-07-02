Apple’s third-generation AirPods Pro could introduce important health-related features. According to insider and Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, it appears that Apple wants to introduce new hearing health features, which would allow users to check for problems. Currently, AirPods already support audiograms through third-party apps like Mimi, but Apple may develop a built-in hearing test feature. The AirPods Pro 3 should then introduce a long-anticipated function, temperature monitoring, also useful for identifying early signs of illness, as already happens on the Apple Watch Series 8. Finally, just as will happen for all iPhone models in September, the AirPods should say goodbye to the Lightning cable to embrace the more widespread USB-C standard. While new models of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are expected, Gurman believes the new hardware may not be forthcoming. He suggests that updated AirPods Pro, along with new health features, could take several months or even years. However, other rumors (mostly from assembly lines in China) have previously claimed that a USB-C version of the AirPods Pro is expected to be released later this year.